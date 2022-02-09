‘Star Wars’ Fans “Let Down” by ‘Boba Fett’ Finale, Furious at Director

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1, EPISODE 7 BELOW**
The finale of The Book of Boba Fett is finally here, ushering in a flurry of opinions and theories from Star Wars fans. But, many aren’t happy with the ending to this Star Wars story.
The Star Wars universe is a beautiful and ever-expanding story sprouting from the mind of George Lucas, and how The Walt Disney Company pulls off the future of the Skywalker saga and more is a touchy subject.
After a week of waiting, the one-hour episode of The Book of Boba Fett is here, but many are calling the season wrap-up “underwhelming” and missed the mark:
I can’t believe it ended like this. Ep 5 and 6 were so rewarding, and they reverted back to all the hesitations we had in 3 of the first 4. Ugh, I’m so let down.
Another fan wrote:
All love to Robert Rodriguez but man… Let others share the vision #BookofBobaFett 3 episodes directed in a 7 episodes series was too much for anyone
One Star Wars fan shared:
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that every episode of Boba Fett directed by Robert Rodriguez landed with a big thud.
That’s not all, another fan shared:
The chapter 7 finale was just horrible, just absolutely horrible. So hyped for nothing. Dont let Robert Rodriguez touch SW again. Super anticlimactic, it was all over the place. Wasted potential, lots of useless n super unnecessary stuff constantly happening..
To the surprise of many, Cad Bane (Corey Burton/Dorian Kingi) met his demise at the hands of Boba Fett.
While it’s only suitable that Cad Bane dies from Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), exactly how it was executed and the rush sense of the scene seems to aggravate nearly every Star Wars fan.
Cad Bane was arguably the highlight of the series for many, but just one episode after the character’s live-action debut and the deadly bounty hunter was stabbed by Boba Fett.
Did Cad Bane die? Considering that the scene did feel too quick to send off such a legendary Clone Wars character, it’s assumed by many fans that Bane shall return once again.
Many are stating that this finale was not a complete episode — perhaps a particular scene was cut out that would have tied up season one of this streaming series. Hopefully, there will be a revelation of the nuances and complexities.
Of course, these aren’t the views of every Star Wars fan, as many enjoyed the overall ending to this epic Star Wars franchise.
Fans received far more than they bargained for with many Mandalorian, Grogu, Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton), R2-D2, Ahsoka, and even references to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).
Nonetheless, this finale showcased the long-awaited reunion between Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.
When Grogu Force jumps into the arms of his companion and guardian, the hearts of every Star Wars fan melt; on top of that, audiences see Grogu’s true power with the Force when he subdues the loose Rancor in Mos Espa!
More about The Book of Boba Fett
The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
While there’s little information surrounding The Mandalorian season three, many hope to see the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) interacting with his Padawan Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).
Hopefully, there will be some mention/replacement of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as a look into the future of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) — who audiences last saw on his Imperial starcruiser.
How do you feel about The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments below!