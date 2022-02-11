‘Star Wars’ Rosario Dawson’s “Hopes Dashed” After Anticlimactic ‘Boba Fett’ Finale

The finale of The Book of Boba Fett hit Disney+ Wednesday, and every Star Wars fan has been very vocal about their opinions. With many bashing the Star Wars franchise and showrunner Robert Rodriguez, even Star Wars star Rosario Dawson was let down.
After a week of waiting, the one-hour episode of The Book of Boba Fett is here, but many are calling the season wrap-up “underwhelming” and that it may have missed the mark.
Even Ahsoka Tano herself, Rosario Dawson — who starred in episode six of this Star Wars story — shared her feelings about Cad Bane’s (Corey Burton/Dorian Kingi) anticlimatic death:
*Watches finale of #BobaFett & welp! Hopes dashed…
— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) February 10, 2022
Deadly bounty hunter Cad Bane met his demise at the hands of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and rightfully so.
The aged Clone Wars character — one of the most revered Star Wars figures from the mind of showrunner Dave Filoni — lived far beyond his species’ typical lifespan. But, exactly how Bane left the Skywalker saga is disappointing many.
On top of that, many are complaining about small moments in the season finale, such as the infamous spin and overall story pacing:
What is happening [?]
— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) February 9, 2022
It seems that even Star Wars actors felt that the finale could have been more robust, especially with the unambiguous ending not hinting towards what’s next for Boba Fett, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Black Krrsantan, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), and Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal).
We’ll be seeing Din Djarin and Grogu traverse the Star Wars galaxy to arrive on the desolate planet of Mandalore so Djarin can restore his right as a Mandalorian.
It’s incredibly refreshing to get the raw opinion from a Star Wars figure like Rosario Dawson, especially when her series, Ahsoka, is coming. One wrong Tweet could cost someone their job, as it did for Gina Carano, but Dawson was confident to express her disappointment in not being able to share the same live-action screen with Cad Bane one day.
While it’s unclear at what time Ahsoka takes place within the worlds of George Lucas and the overarching Skywalker Saga, but if the streaming series (helmed by Dave Filoni), it’s possible that Ahsoka could take place at a point in time that Cad Bane is alive — especially before the events of Emporer Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) reign in the original trilogy.
Is Cad Bane Still Alive?
Many Star Wars fans are speculating that Cad Bane did not die at the hands of Fett.
Nearly every Star Wars fan noticed that the camera pans into Cad Bane’s body that’s sporting a red-flashing transponder of sorts:
HEAR ME OUT!
The camera pans in. The red light engraved in his coat remains flashing. It blinks. If that Doesn’t give away that Cad’s alive, there is an audible sound that noticeably gets louder as the light blinks. Cad Is Alive folks.
#CadBane IS *NOT* DEAD!
— 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐈 • The Batman Era 2022🦇 (@Santino_Geranio) February 9, 2022
Bane may be alerting his doid Todo, a fan-favorite Clone Wars character that was most likely watching over Cad’s starship on Tatooine when his master was slain.
As a result, Todo may have saved Bane, any remaining Pykes, or another ally that would take him to a Bacta Tank.
Nonetheless, with Dave Filoni at the lead, fans are more than likely seeing Ahsoka Tano and Cad Bane back on the streaming screen one day!
The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
While there’s little information surrounding The Mandalorian season three, many hope to see the return of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) interacting with his Padawan Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).
Hopefully, there will be some mention/replacement of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as a look into the future of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) — who audiences last saw on his Imperial starcruiser.
What do you think about the finale of The Book of Boba Fett? Let us know in the comments below!