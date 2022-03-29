Sony Erases Andrew Garfield, Has “NO Update” on ‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but Sony’s Spider-Verse seems to be falling apart with Morbius (2022). Now, Andrew Garfield has confirmed the worst for his Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Andrew Garfield is on top of the world. Being one of the most talked-about actors during the tumultuous Oscars, Garfield came right behind Will Smith and Chris Rock in the social media buzz. If that slap from Smith had not happened, Andrew Garfield might have been the most famous man that night — without winning an award!

Every Marvel fan wants to see more of the Hacksaw Ridge (2016) actor, especially in the Marvel Collection. For years, fans have waited for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but Garfield just dropped some depressing news on his superhero franchise.

When Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans immediately knew that his Marvel career was far from over, especially with rumors that Sony was bringing back Emma Stone for a live-action Spider-Gwen movie.

Now, however, Garfield reveals that he has “no update” on The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and more:

“No one’s going to believe anything I say ever again,” said Andrew Garfield when asked for an update on ‘The Amazing #SpiderMan 3’

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Garfield on the red carpet before the 2022 Oscars kicked off and asked the Oscar-nominee about any updates on his Spider-Man future.

His response? “No updates from me!” the actor exclaimed.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) turns 10-years-old this summer, marking a decade since Andrew Garifled joined the over-arching Marvel Universe and stole the hearts of many Spidey fans.

Now, countless Garfield fans hope that he’ll return sooner rather than later. Morbius, Sony’s latest installment into their Marvel Universe, seems to crush all possibilities of seeing Garfield again.

Reports suggest that Sony retconned Andrew Garfield’s respective universe by bringing Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) from Tom Holland’s separate universe, replacing Garfield’s Spider-Man with Holland’s.

Fans are devastated, but there are still rumors that Andrew Garfield will return as his Peter Parker, one of the most beloved interpretations of the character.

