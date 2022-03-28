Universal Takes Savage Shot Following Will Smith Incident At Oscars

Will Smith is one of the most globally-renowned actors in the world and has maintained a loveable and respectable image that has lasted for more than 30 years.

However, Smith was in the limelight for an extremely strange incident at the Oscars on Sunday night that left fans and fellows actors and actresses stunned. After fellow actor Chris Rock made a disrespectful joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith got up from his seat and walked on stage to deliver an open-handed punch across the right jaw of Rock. He walked off stage and was visibly yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your mouth.”

Just a matter of minutes after the incident unfolded, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard (2021).

The video of Smith punching Rock went viral and even Universal Orlando Resort had a subtle reference to drop about the Will Smith incident.

Basically, you zigged when you should have zagged. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 28, 2022

Of course, anyone who has visited Universal Orlando Resort likely understands that this is a reference to MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack. On the ride, if you don’t earn the black suit as a Galaxy Defender, you can hear an alien coach tell you “Basically, you zigged when you should have zagged. Try again.”

Smith– who starred in Men In Black (1997), Men In Black II (2003), and Men In Black 3 (2012)– is the voice narrator on the ride, which has been a staple at Universal Studios Florida since 2000.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star made his Disney debut in Aladdin (2019) and the live-action blockbuster earned over $1 billion at the Hollywood box office.

