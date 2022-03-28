Disney Just “Ruined” ‘Encanto’ With “Terrible” Megan Thee Stallion ‘Bruno’ Rap

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” just made its live-action debut at the 2022 Oscars, but Disney just “ruined it” with Megan Thee Stallion taking over the song.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto (2021) is the most streamed song in history, recently outdoing Disney’s “Let It Go,” the infamous song from Frozen (2013).

Taking the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Encanto is at the top of the world. Still, the Academy Awards just “ruined” the famous song with Megan Thee Stallion taking over its live performance:

Beyond cringe and ruined it

Beyond cringe and ruined it — P🅰️per🅱️oi (@RealMrJA) March 28, 2022

Another Disney fan shared:

Wow. That entire performance kind of completely sucked. Started off with the tempo being all wrong, then random high speed rap section, and then just devolving into noise instead of the rhythm that the song has in the movie when the singers are layered. Basically terrible.

Wow. That entire performance kind of completely sucked. Started off with the tempo being all wrong, then random high speed rap section, and then just devolving into noise instead of the rhythm that the song has in the movie when the singers are layered. Basically terrible. — KuruiReiten (@KuruiReiten) March 28, 2022

Another fan wrote:

My daughter and I watched the whole show to see this and they completely ruined it!

My daughter and I watched the whole show to see this and they completely ruined it! — Amanda (@ajashby88) March 28, 2022

One fan made a great point about the performance:

All they had to do was sing the song the way it was and they ruined it with a remix. We didn’t even get Dolores’ part!

All they had to do was sing the song the way it was and they ruined it with a remix. We didn’t even get Dolores’ part! — Tone (@Stormshadow1977) March 28, 2022

Disney took over the world once again with Encanto, an Academy-Award-winning movie, particularly with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s impressive soundtrack sweeping the internet, mainly “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “The Family Madrigal,” “Surface Pressure,” and Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.”



Ahead of the Oscars debuting, fans were ecstatic to learn that a live performance of “Bruno” would be performed with the original cast. Still, once the song got rolling, viewers were “bummed” and “disappointed” that Disney did not play the actual song, instead of having rapper Megan Thee Stallion take over the entire performance with new verses:

Viewers took to social media to display their dissatisfaction with Disney and more:

Not sure what that was, but it sure wasn’t “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Not sure what that was, but it sure wasn't "We Don't Talk About Bruno." #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/IzeU7wylRq — Megan the Ace and Anxious (she/her) (@MkeMegan) March 28, 2022

Undoubtedly the most popular section of the song, Dolores’ (Adassa) rap, was completely cut from the live performance, rather making way for Megan Thee Stallion’s part of the song.

Encanto is currently streaming on Disney+, offering two hours of family fun and more.

More about Encanto

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.

The voices behind the entire Madrigal family were in attendance, including Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma), John Leguizamo (Bruno), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio) and Adassa (Dolores).

How do you feel about this We Don’t Talk About Bruno performance?