Fans Upset “Overrated” ‘Encanto’ Wins Oscar, Claims Disney Paid Off Academy

The 2022 Academy Awards was an unforgettable night and viewers still can’t get over Will Smith and Chris Rock’s physical altercation. Before that happened, however, Encanto (2021) won big, but fans are calling it a rigged event.

The Walt Disney Company won a total of six Oscars last night, including Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana DeBose’s Anita role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (2021), kicking off the Oscars with a bang.

Following some jabs from hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes about animation, Disney Animation’s Encanto (2021) took home Best Animated Picture, outdoing Luca (2021) and Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021), the animated feature that many predicted would win.

Following the annoucement, social media blew up with viewers and even Disney fans slamming the Oscars, claiming the widely popular Encanto was overrated:

yes, we’re aware that Disney paid off the Oscars comittee to give their movies all the awards.

yes, we're aware that Disney paid off the Oscars comittee to give their movies all the awards pic.twitter.com/nwSoUZwVlG — Ancient-Onyx (@AncientOnyx) March 28, 2022

Another fan wrote:

The mitchells vs The machines was 1 million times better tho. Not deserved the most overrated film of all time.

The mitchells vs The machines was 1 million times better tho Not deserved the most overrated film of all time — Cartoon Geek (@CartoonFan023) March 28, 2022

One animation fan shared:

Seriously, they had the #Oscars hosts go out there tonight and say “Animation is something kids enjoy, and Adults have to endure”, and Schumer say “The only one I’ve seen is Encanto because of my kid” It’s every year, and the disrespect needs to stop. It’s a medium. RESPECT IT.

Seriously, they had the #Oscars hosts go out there tonight and say "Animation is something kids enjoy, and Adults have to endure", and Schumer say "The only one I've seen is Encanto because of my kid" It's every year, and the disrespect needs to stop. It's a medium. RESPECT IT. pic.twitter.com/2JbkiACSCj — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) March 28, 2022

The 2022 Oscars was “a total mess,” especially when Disney unveiled a live performance “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” that saw rappers Becky G and Megan Thee Stallion sideline the Encanto cast:

It’s a total mess, I can’t believe I waited for this disappointment.



It’s a total mess, I can’t believe I waited for this disappointment 😭 — Madrigal (@CasitaMadrigal2) March 28, 2022

Another fan shared:

that WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO performance was incredibly disappointing. Literally NO ONE asked for Fonsi, Becky G or Megan the Stallion. the song was fine with the original cast alone!

that WE DONT TALK ABOUT BRUNO performance was incredibly disappointing. Literally NO ONE asked for Fonsi, Becky G or Megan the Stallion. the song was fine with the original cast alone! #Oscars2022 #Oscars #encanto — Kevin Austra (@kevinaustra) March 28, 2022

Disney and Encanto won big, but crashed hard. It seems that not many are pleased with the Academy Awards or Mouse House at the moment.

Nonetheless, Encanto‘s Oscar win is a huge signal that an Encanto 2 or Disney+ streaming series in on the way!

More about Encanto

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled) and Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.

The voices behind the entire Madrigal family were in attendance, including Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma), John Leguizamo (Bruno), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Wilmer Valderrama (Agustín), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio) and Adassa (Dolores).

What do you think about Encanto winning the Oscar? Let us know in the comments below!