Child Asks Crush Why We Don’t Talk About Bruno and His Response Is Fantastic

Encanto has been breaking records and taking the movie industry by storm as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now officially the most popular Disney song of all time!

Fans everywhere have even been taking to social media to share their own parodies and versions of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, including one couple who turned the iconic song into “We Don’t Talk About Rona”, which is a reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become a phenomena, but one child who was visiting Crush from Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo wanted to know exactly why we don’t talk about Bruno.

In a video shared to TikTok, a group of Disney World Guests are inside the Turtle Talk With Crush attraction at EPCOT, chatting about various topics. One child was handed the microphone and could ask Crush anything he wanted. He chose to ask “why do we not talk about Bruno?”, which had the audience laughing.

Crush’s response to the question is pure gold. Since he is a turtle, living under the sea, he has no idea who Bruno is, what Encanto is, or even what a movie is. (He went on to explain how they cannot watch movies in the ocean since they need electricity and electricity and water clearly do not mix).

You can watch the full video here:

We loved this video and thought Crush’s response was hilarious, as always. If you want to chat with Crush, be sure to visit Turtle Talk With Crush, located inside the Seas pavilion at EPCOT.

Encanto is a celebration of the culture, diversity, music and people of Colombia

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

