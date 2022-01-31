Fans Swarm Social Media, Beg Disney For ‘Encanto’ Attraction

While almost every Disney movie seems to resonate with fans, it’s not often we see the level of success that Disney Animation’s Encanto (2021) has garnered since releasing.

Releasing to theaters November 24th and making lots way to Disney+ a month later, Encanto (2021) has been a slam dunk for Disney. Fans have loved the movie and the animation and the soundtrack has spent three weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

Needless to say, people love everything about the movie. Because of this, many Disney Parks fans are calling on Disney to build a dark ride based on the film as many think it would fit perfectly in EPCOT’s World Showcase. A new pavilion hasn’t been added to EPCOT in over 30 years and many have been calling for a new country to be added for decades now. There were the infamous rumors of a Brazil, Africa, Greece, and Russia pavilion to be added but none came to fruition. Now it seems as the possibility of a new country has never been closer as Encanto (2021) continues to be a smash hit.

The official Twitter account for Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at how they constructed a scene from the movie to which many replied with their ideas for a new dark ride. See the full tweet below:

The cinematography for this song was designed to create the sense of a live performance. For this shot, the layout team was inspired by dark rides at theme parks, where the viewer is moved through the story in a carefully crafted space. Layout by Tyler Kupferer #Encanto

As Disney may have (or should have) expected, the replies to this tweet were filled with pleas for the Wat Disney Company to build a dark ride based on Encanto (2021). User @Rafael_s_c commented:

Encanto deserves to become a dark ride in a Disney park.

User @allietweets91 agreed, saying:

Looks like it needs a dark ride in Epcot! But I highly recommend actual animatronics like in Tokyo and not the face projections like on frozen/seven dwarves @WaltDisneyWorld

User @TheSquareEnix talked about a potential Colombia pavilion:

Make a Colombia pavillion in Epcot! @Disneyland @WaltDisneyWorld @WaltDisneyCo @imagineer_tech @imagineeringdis

User @Dansketches responded:

Yo already started it now finish it! Build the Casita in Epcot and make a ride inside of it like Frozen in Norway!

Yo already started it now finish it! Build the Casita in Epcot and make a ride inside of it like Frozen in Norway! 😭🙌🏼 — Danilo C (@Dansketches) January 31, 2022

User @LeftonReadmau5_ simply said:

ENCANTO DARK RIDE ENCANTO DARK RIDE

User @ joked about the upcoming 60th Anniversary:

So #Encanto Dark Ride at #DisneyWorld Start now and they may have it built just in time for the 60th Anniversary

Just a few weeks ago, Disney icon Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in both Frozen films came out and said how much he wanted an Encanto (2021) ride at EPCOT with many agreeing with him on Twitter. As of now, Epcot is home to 11 pavilions representing countries from around the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, the United States, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico.

Disney‘s official description of Encanto is described as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Do you think an Encanto ride would fit at EPCOT’s World Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!

