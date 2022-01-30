Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Warns Against NFTs, Calls Future “Extraordinary”

The future is incredibly bright and exciting for all of the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new and exciting rides and attractions like the recent additions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the upcoming TRON coaster to the complete transformation of EPCOT, Disney Guests have a lot to look forward to in the coming months and years.

The last few years have been slightly rocky however as the entire world had to adapt to a dangerous virus outbreak. COVID-19 completely changed how the world worked and fans of Disney wondered if they would ever be able to return to the Parks. Eventually, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World opened back up but many things changed. For one, Disney acquired a new CEO when Bob Chapek took over the reins from Bob Iger.

For those who may not know, NFT stands for none-fungible-token, meaning the NFT you buy comes with essentially a receipt or proof that it belongs to you and you only. NFTs can really be anything digital like drawings and even music. The Verge writes “At a very high level, most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like bitcoin or dogecoin, but its blockchain also supports these NFTs, which store extra information that makes them work differently from, say, an ETH coin. It is worth noting that other blockchains can implement their own versions of NFTs but a lot of the current excitement is around using the tech to sell digital art.”

Iger had become somewhat of a beloved leader for the company by many, with smart and savvy business moves like the acquisitions of Star Wars, Marvel, and tons of other properties. Iger recently did an interview with The New York Times and talked about the future of the Disney Parks as well as the metaverse and NFT craze. Iger sat down with Kara Swisher and discussed these interesting concepts. When talking about these ideas, Iger said:

“internet 3.0, which will definitely be more compelling in experience, certainly more immersive, more dimensional, I think there’ll be a lot to that, in terms of a future.”

Iger went on to give a warning about these topics, saying that he has noticed how certain toxic behavior could be an issue, both in-person and online. He said it could be a big problem potentially. He noted that moderating that type of toxic behavior could be a big challenge however and hard to pull off accurately. Iger noted the validity of NFTs, calling them “real”, likening them to baseball cards. He also said:

“As long as that meaning can be essentially substantiated in a blockchain, I think you’re going to see an explosion of things being created, traded, collected in NFTs. NFT possibilities, they’re extraordinary.

Iger was replaced as Disney CEO in 2020 by Bob Chapek, a longtime Walt Disney Company employee originally hired by Micahel Eisner. While only serving as CEO for a little less than two years, Chapek definitely has made a name for himself, whether that’s good or bad.

Fan reaction to Chapek has been mixed, to say the least, with a petition to remove him reaching thousands of signatures. Many Disney fans and Guests feel as though Chapek’s approach to running the Parks comes from a more business-minded perspective rather than a creative and innovative one. Some have even called Chapek a “trainwreck“. Despite what many may think, Chapek, is on the record saying he does not like being called a “cost-cutter“.

