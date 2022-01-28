Union Negotiations Fail, Disney Officially “Moves Forward” With Vaccine Mandate

In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company confirmed that all theme park workers in the United States — referring to Cast Members at both Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California — would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Certain Cast Member unions balked at this mandate, which has prompted months of negotiations. Now, it seems that Disneyland Resort is moving forward with its COVID vaccination requirement as an agreement with at least one union, Workers United Local 50, was not reached.

Per Instagrammer Gothic Rosie:

Disneyland has been trying to come to an agreement with the unions on this point but has just sent out some Cast Member notices that require them to be fully vaccinated by March 28th. Workers United Local 50 also just posted this information for their members that they have a deadline of April 11th to have “verification of vaccination submitted.” They also mentioned “accommodations for religious and/or medical reasons will be available.” Currently there is no vaccine mandate for guests of the Disneyland Resort, which includes the parks, hotels, and Downtown Disney.

The post [above] includes a screenshot of the email that Local United 50 Cast Members seem to have received from The Walt Disney Company. It indicates that “Based on your role, you will be required to complete your vaccination protocols (by Monday, March 28, 2022.) (If you are currently on furlough or another leave of absence with a return date after Monday, March 28, 2022, you will need to provide verification of vaccination before you return.)”



An official Workers United Local 50 Facebook post [above] shared the following details:

COVID 19 UPDATE

We have received notice, after months of good faith negotiations on the matter, that the company will be moving forward on a vaccine mandate for Local 50 and other Union’s not currently under a mandate. Cast will receive an email with details of the mandate. The deadline will be April 11th to have verification of vaccination submitted. Accommodations for religious and/or medical reasons will be available. If you have any questions contact management or us at the Union office (714 502 0220).

In solidarity,

Workers United Local 50

At this time, other unions that were involved in the negotiations have not issued specific updates regarding vaccine requirements, but Local 50’s post indicates that all unions will be subject to the mandate.

