Exciting New Disney Coaster Inches Toward Completion

If you are a Disney fan, there is so much to look forward to in the coming few months and years. EPCOT is undergoing a huge transformation right now, bringing in new ideas and characters like The Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Moana. Disneyland is in the process of getting its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway which first opened in Hollywood Studios. But perhaps one of the most exciting additions can be found at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom.

The upcoming TRON roller coaster, officially called Tron Lightcycle/Run, has been heavily anticipated since it was first announced back in 2017. Originally slated for a grand opening of last year in order to celebrate the Park’s 50th Anniversary, many Guests were saddened when the opening date was pushed back due to construction problems and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some savvy Disney fans and Guests may have also noticed that the ride was not mentioned in Disney’s most recent D23 2022 update, leaving many to wonder if TRON will even open this year.

Nevertheless, progress is being made slowly but steadily, as shown in a recent Twitter post. Avid Disney photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) recently posted a few photos of the new ride. Take a look below:

Aerial look at construction of Tron. Bundles of canopy fabric are staged on top of the temporary blue netting. Elevated concrete walkways are being built underneath. Walkway is divided under the canopy. Right side leads to the attraction entrance.

Bioreconstruct shared more pictures of the ride showing the blue netting:

Aerial look at the canopy construction at Tron. Many bundles of folded fabric are staged on the temporary blue netting. A small section of the fabric is in place at right.

Bioreconstruct went on to share even more pictures of the upcoming attraction, giving us an insane view of not only the new ride but the entirety of Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom:

Aerial look at Space Mountain and Tron. A small section of the canopy is in place at Tron. Many bundles of the fabric are in folded bundles staged on the temporary blue netting. Also seen is elevated walkway construction, over the steam train route.

Aerial look at walkway construction at Tron. Canopy fabric is staged in bundles on the temporary blue netting.

Bioreconstruct shared one more pic, an incredible aerial overview of Tomorrowland. Here you can see just how big the new TRON coaster is compared to Space Mountain and the rest of the land:

Aerial overview of Tomorrowland.

Aerial overview of Tomorrowland.

While there is no official opening date for this new ride, many Guests are super excited for it to finally open. The ride has been a smash hit ever since coming to Shanghai Disneyland Resort. Take a look at what you can expect from TRON Lightcycle/Run when it opens at Walt Disney World:

When do you think the coaster will open? Are you excited for TRON to come to the Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below!

