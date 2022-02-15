Fans Parody Popular ‘Encanto’ Song Into “We Don’t Talk About Rona”

The newest Disney animated movie, Encanto, tells the story of an “extraordinary family” who all have a magical gift — except for one, Mirabel.

Encanto has been breaking records and taking the movie industry by storm as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now officially the most popular Disney song of all time! Fans everywhere have been takinig to social media to share their own parodies and versions of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, but one really stood out.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had an everlasting effect on the world. Not only did it force the shut down of all Disney Parks around the world, but it also forced the Walt Disney Company to delay the filming and releases of several films.

People around the world have had to adapt to a new “normal” as the CDC has made various recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing, washing your hands as often as possible, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing, and more.

Well, one couple decided to take the record-breaking hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto and spin it into a new version called “We Don’t Talk About Rona”, which talks about the ongoing pandemic.

Check out the parody below.

Encanto is a celebration of the culture, diversity, music and people of Colombia as Disney describes the film as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

