Lin-Manuel Miranda Had an “NDA For Toddlers” For ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

When Disney’s Encanto (2021) hit the Disney+ streaming service, nobody could have predicted the success the Walt Disney Animation Studios project would have.

After a fairly unimpressive 30-day theatrical run that began on November 24, 2021, Encanto has exploded on Disney’s streaming platform. It’s soundtrack is now even officially more popular than the hit Frozen (2013) score, which featured hits like Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” and “For the First Time In Forever.”

One Encanto song in particular — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — has skyrocketed up the charts. And, as it turns out, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana, Mary Poppins Returns) had such a hunch about the tune’s popularity that he had an “NDA for toddlers” with his sons.

On a recent The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance, Miranda shared that he knew “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” “was catchy because when I was first writing it, I would catch my kids singing it just from overhearing me writing it.”

The Star Wars composer went on to note, “I remember I kind of had to have a NDA for toddlers conversation with them. I was like, ‘You guys can’t sing this at school, we can only sing this around the house because your friends don’t know the song yet.’”

Fallon and Miranda also played a hilarious one-second Disney songs guessing game, which you can watch below:

Encanto is currently streaming 24/7 on Disney+.

The official description of Encanto reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house [Casita], in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength [Luisa] to the power to heal [Isabela] — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

