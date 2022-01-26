Disney Reportedly Replacing the Seven Dwarfs With “Magical Creatures”

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ very first feature-length film — Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) — is the next animated classic to get the live-action treatment from The Walt Disney Company.

Joining live-action films like Cinderella (2015) and Aladdin (2019), the upcoming Snow White is set to star Rachel Zegler in the leading role as the very first Disney Princess.

She will be joined by former Miss Israel, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Death on the Nile), who will portray the Evil Queen, and by Broadway actor Andrew Burnap in a new male role that has been created specifically for this new version of the classic fairytale.

Disney has already faced some fan backlash about the changes that are being made to this new version of Snow White, and, recently, Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage weighed in with his concerns regarding the “backwards” direction of casting a Latina leading lady, while still telling a story about “seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

The 52-year-old Tyrion Lannister actor, who is himself a dwarf, went on to say:

"…what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

Disney responded to Dinklage’s comments, noting that they “have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community” to avoid “reinforcing stereotypes.”

Now, a report indicates that Disney may have decided to avoid using dwarfs in the upcoming movie at all:

Instead of dwarfs, Disney will fill the void with a group of what they describe as "magical creatures," according to casting sheets that TheWrap has seen. (They are currently looking for voice actors to give these creatures personality.) It's unclear if they will be mining for jewels? Will they have names like Sleepy, Grumpy, and Bashful? – but these magical creatures will be the substitutes for the original seven dwarfs.

At this time, The Walt Disney Company has not officially confirmed casting details regarding the seven dwarfs or, potentially, “magical creatures,” in the new Snow White movie.

More on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The official description of the classic animated film reads:

The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can save her!

