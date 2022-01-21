Disney Gives Major Update on ‘Moana’ Disney+ Series

Are you ready to set sail with Moana again? Well, what can we say except “You’re welcome?”

Disney announced a little more than a year ago that two popular feature movies– Moana (2016) and Princess and the Frog (2009)– would be getting their own series on Disney+, but since that point, we have not heard much of an update on either.

That is, until today.

Disney Animation announced today that David G. Derrick Jr. will direct the Walt Disney Animation Studios series.

Just announced: David G. Derrick Jr. will direct Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana” series for @DisneyPlus. Derrick first joined Disney Animation to work on 2016’s Moana, which deepened his connection with his family’s Samoan roots.

Just announced: David G. Derrick Jr. will direct Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana” series for @DisneyPlus. Derrick first joined Disney Animation to work on 2016's Moana, which deepened his connection with his family’s Samoan roots. pic.twitter.com/0MslhBs9OD — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) January 21, 2022

The Moana series will be the first project produced at the Walt Disney World Animation Studios in Vancouver.

At this point, Disney has not revealed when the series will be released but this update is certainly a major step in the right direction.

Disney’s official description of Moana (2016) reads:

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped– and no one knows why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes Moana, a sweeping film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: Her own identity. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

In addition to Moana getting her Disney+ series, an all-new Moana-inspired attraction is under construction at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort. While the attraction does not have an opening date currently, here’s how Disney describes it:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

While we wait on the series, Disney fans can stream Moana on Disney+.

Are you excited for the Moana series coming to Disney+? Let us know in the comments below!