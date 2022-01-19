Disney+ Allows Streaming Access on Canceled Account

When the Disney+ streaming service debuted on November 12, 2019, it opened up a new world of content for fans of Lucasfilm/Star Wars, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and Marvel Studios.

Disney+ Original series like Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Marvel Cinematic Universe additions including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have taken the United States by storm.

Currently, Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, is dropping new episodes every Wednesday on the streaming service. The show, which stars Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) takes place in the “Mando-verse,” about five years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983).

However, the series has transported viewers back to the original trilogy era, filling in a number of decades-old plot holes, including exactly how the legendary bounty hunter escaped from the Sarlacc pit.

This morning, while streaming the fourth episode of the Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni series, it became apparent that Disney+ is seemingly experiencing a bit of a glitch.

As you can see [above], The Book of Boba Fett Season 1, Episode 4 “Chapter 4: A Gathering Storm,” streamed without issue. The problem? The account that was being used was canceled effective January 12, 2022.

In the photo [below], you can see that all accounts were still fully accessible, including a children’s profile.

The cancelation email for the account reads:

Your Disney Bundle subscription has been canceled. Your access to The Disney Bundle will end on January 12, 2022. Please note if you had an existing subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and/or ESPN+ before purchasing The Disney Bundle, those subscriptions will remain active and need to be managed separately. Don’t miss the best in movies, shows, and sports. If you change your mind, you can restart your subscription at any time.

It is worth noting that the canceled Disney Bundle account was only allowing access on devices on which it was already signed in — devices on which it was logged out were not allowing new sign-ins.

At this time, ITM has experienced this problem, but it is not known how pervasive the issue is when Disney streaming accounts are canceled.

