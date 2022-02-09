Disney Park Closure Extended Yet Again Amid COVID-19 Spread

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of our lives it seems. From grocery shopping to visiting hospitals, life as we know it has changed. Not only has the virus affected businesses like restaurants and movie theaters, it has also affected the theme park industry.

Guests visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts have surely noticed how many things have changed and possibly what they may have taken for granted in pre-pandemic times. From mask mandates to new rules and regulations, visiting the Disney Parks is a lot different than it used to be. One international Disney Park has had continuous trouble dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as of late, completely closing for a seemingly-indefinite amount of time.

On January 5, we reported that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks beginning on January 7 to try and stop the current COVID-19 spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park had extended that closure for another two weeks — just one week after the initial closure.

We reported further that the closure to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort was extended to February 17. Now, as HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) reports, Hong Kong Disneyland’s closure has officially been extended yet again, with the reopening date now being February 23. See the full tweet below:

Under the updated social-distancing rules from the HK Government, HKDL will be forced to close until 23 February 2022.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s official website lists the following information:

Hong Kong Disneyland Park will temporarily close from Jan 7 to Feb 23, 2022

As required by the government and health authorities and in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will temporarily close from Jan 7 to Feb 23, 2022.

The resort hotels will remain open with adjusted level of services. Service at restaurants and recreation facilities in hotels will be adjusted according to the latest regulations.

These arrangements will be adjusted from time to time with reference to the latest government requirements.

Unused Park Tickets and/or Designated In-Park Products with expiry dates falling within the Park’s temporary closure period (from January 7 to Feb 23, 2022) will be extended. For hotel bookings with check-in date falling within this period, free cancellation can be arranged if required. The validity date for Magic Access Memberships will also be extended. More details will be communicated through our official website when park reopens.

What do you think about the extended closures of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below.

