Disney Park Closure Extended Yet Again Amid COVID-19 Spread

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected every facet of our lives it seems. From grocery shopping to visiting hospitals, life as we know it has changed. Not only has the virus affected businesses like restaurants and movie theaters, it has also affected the theme park industry.
Guests visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts have surely noticed how many things have changed and possibly what they may have taken for granted in pre-pandemic times. From mask mandates to new rules and regulations, visiting the Disney Parks is a lot different than it used to be. One international Disney Park has had continuous trouble dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as of late, completely closing for a seemingly-indefinite amount of time.
On January 5, we reported that Hong Kong Disneyland would be closing for two weeks beginning on January 7 to try and stop the current COVID-19 spread in the area. The closure was only meant to last for 14 days, but the Park had extended that closure for another two weeks — just one week after the initial closure.
We reported further that the closure to the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort was extended to February 17. Now, as HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) reports, Hong Kong Disneyland’s closure has officially been extended yet again, with the reopening date now being February 23. See the full tweet below:
Under the updated social-distancing rules from the HK Government, HKDL will be forced to close until 23 February 2022.
— HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) February 9, 2022
Hong Kong Disneyland’s official website lists the following information:
What do you think about the extended closures of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below.
