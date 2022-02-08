California Dropping Statewide Mask Mandate Next Week, Will Disney Follow?

There is no denying that the state of the world right now has changed drastically since COVID-19 started to spread in early 2020. The ongoing pandemic has affected everything from movie theaters, schools, cruise ships, restaurants, hospitals, and all kinds of businesses on a global scale. COVID-19 has also heavily affected how we live our lives day-to-day due to the constantly-changing mask mandates.

Mask mandates have been put in place in a majority of states in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 as well as the new Omicron variant. This was no different in the Disney Parks and Resorts as Guests are currently required to wear masks in all indoor areas on Walt Disney Company property. Recently, we just learned that Californias statewide mask mandate will expire next week, meaning only unvaccinated people will be required to wear one.

The Twitter account for the Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) tweeted out the official information. See the full tweet below:

On February 15, California’s statewide indoor mask requirement will expire. Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings. Cases have decreased 65% since the Omicron peak. Stay vigilant, get vaccinated, get boosted.

On February 15, California’s statewide indoor mask requirement will expire.⁰

California Governor Gavin Newsom personally tweeted out a statement as well regarding the mask mandate expiring:

NEW: CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted.

It is uncertain what this will mean for Disneyland as the Resort resides within California. All of this being said, Disneyland is still a private company and has the ability to enact rules and regulations that it sees fit. At the moment, Disneyland has not made a statement about how this will affect Guests or the Resort.

More on Disneyland’s mask policy below:

Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles and buses. Face coverings remain optional for Guests in outdoor common areas. While Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, all Guests must attest that they are aware that: 1) the State of California strongly recommends that Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort, and (2) all Guests (ages 2 and up) must wear face coverings when indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules. Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings should:

Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face covering requirements listed above

What do you think about mask mandates in the Disney Parks?

