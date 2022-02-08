Realty Group Buys Land Worth Millions Near Disney

It was reported yesterday that Triton Realty Group, LLC, in cooperation with Citrus Ridge Real Estate has completed a purchase deal of $7-million worth of land. The land is made up of a 17-acre land site in Kissimmee, FL. The property on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway is just six miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

According to connectre.com, “The site is being designed to accommodate a retail space, a hotel, and an apartment complex”.

This is the third transaction in the Kissimmee area over the last 15 months facilitated by Edward Liss, SVP at Triton Realty Group. Last March, the group also completed the sale of a 436-unit hotel-to-apartment conversion for $16.4 million as well as a purchase in October of 2020 with the sale of a 295-unit hotel-to-apartment conversion for $15.6 million. Liss also was critical of the housing options within the area, claiming there was a “void in affordable housing”:

“The conversion of 300-square-foot hotel units to studios with resort-like amenities is a growing trend in the area as there is a major void in “affordable” or workforce housing in the area,” said Liss.

It is important to bring up the quote about there not being enough affordable workforce housing in the area. Cast Members are crucially important to Disney World’s success and the potential this new project could have is exciting and much-needed.

There are a ton of things Guests can find on and near Walt Disney World property, from Mcdonald's to tons of shopping centers. Perhaps the most famous shopping center near Walt Disney World is, of course, Disney Springs.

