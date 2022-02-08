After Unexpected Delay, Disney ‘Wish’ Is Once Again Accepting New Bookings

Disney recently announced that the newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, had to delay its maiden voyage. Now, it will will take place on July 14, 2022 instead of June 9, 2022 — which has affected a total of 12 voyages that were already booked by Guests eager to experience the new ship.

In addition to delaying the maiden voyage, Disney had taken the itineraries off of the Disney Cruise Line website, postponing any new bookings from Guests.

Although the maiden voyage of the Disney Wish has disappointed many, we have some good news to share. We have just checked the Disney Cruise Line website and noticed that itineraries are once again available for new bookings aboard the Disney Wish!

Passengers onboard the Disney Wish can expect several new and exciting offerings from this innovative Disney Cruise ship, including the first-of-its-kind AquaMouse, a Disney attraction at sea, amazing dining opportunities for the whole family (including restaurants themed to Frozen and Marvel, and even a Star Wars lounge for adults), and new Broadway-style shows (Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Disney’s Aladdin).

If you are planning on setting sail on one of Disney’s cruise ships, make sure you take all the proper steps ahead of time, including:

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Vaccination

Safe Passage Website/Registration

Online Check-In

Transfers from OIA to the Port

For more information and for details on what documentation is required, please visit the Disney Cruise Line Know Before You Go page or contact your travel agent.

