Disney Cruise Line Changes Policy For Guests Who Recently Had COVID-19

If you recently contracted COVID-19 and are recovering prior to your Disney Cruise Line vacation, know that the company has just updated part of its policy.

According to Disney Cruise Line, the updated policy is for Guests who have recently recovered from COVID-19 as some may still test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If this is the case, and it is within 11-90 days of their sail date, Guests can be qualify as a “90-Day-Recovered.”

Disney shared:

In some cases, people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 may still test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If Guests have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within 11-90 days of their sail date, they may qualify to be considered as “90-Day-Recovered.” With the appropriate documentation and subsequent approval, Guests considered “90-Day-Recovered” are not required to participate in COVID-19 testing during the Pre-Sail, Embarkation or Disembarkation phases of their voyage.

If you are planning on setting sail on one of Disney’s cruise ships, make sure you take all the proper steps ahead of time, including:

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Vaccination

Safe Passage Website/Registration

Online Check-In

Transfers from OIA to the Port

For more information and for details on what documentation is required, please visit the Disney Cruise Line Know Before You Go page or contact your travel agent.

Do you have an upcoming Disney Cruise Line vacation? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to set sail on one of Disney Cruise Line’s ships — Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, or the soon-to-be Disney Wish, but need help planning your magical vacation, don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends at Academy Travel who will be with you every step of the way. Start planning today by clicking here.