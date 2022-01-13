CDC Praises Cruise Industry Amid COVID-19 Spike

Is it all smooth sailing from now on?

According to Travel Weekly, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that they are expecting the conditional sail order, which was put in place to helo mitigate the COVID-19 transfer and spread aboard ships will expire on January 15th, meaning the cruise line industry will be free to return to more normal activities and procedures.

In response to a question asked by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Dr. Walensky complimented the cruise line industry, saying they had “stepped up” and went beyond what the CDC recommended:

“The fact that the industry has stepped up and is now interested in doing and exceeding the compliance with the [CSO] without the order even necessarily needing to be in place is a real testimony to how well that has worked and how we work collaboratively with the industry,” Walensky said.

While this outlook from the U.S. CDC seems like good news, there were also words of caution during the meeting as the infamous Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States. Dr. Walensky also mentioned how there had recently been a 30-fold increase in COVID-19 cases onboard cruise ships in the last two weeks, so cruise lines are most likely to continue following the Conditional Sail Order of their own volition.

As of last month, the CDC advises against traveling on cruise ships due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Recently, all four of the Disney Cruise Line ships underwent a full CDC investigation due to COVID-19 cases recorded on ships, leaving many Guests stuck onboard the ships.

Find out more on Disney Cruise Line’s vaccine policy below:

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This will be a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and up for sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

COVID-19 continues to affect all of the Disney Parks, Hotels, and Resorts, with Hong Kong Disneyland closing for at least two weeks. Supply chain issues and low staffing has resulted in more than a few problems piling up for Guests at the Disney Parks. Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios have noticed less-immersive experiences with low-quality plastic bags being given out as “carrying cases” for their $200 lightsabers and $100 droids.

More on the Disney Wish

The Disney Cruise Line is about to get another ship!

Joining the Magic, Dream, Fantasy, and Wonder, the Disney Wish at port Canaveral and Eerglades will be another incredibly innovative addition to the Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Wish will be filled to the brim with magic, including a first-of-its-kind AquaMouse, a Disney attraction at sea, similar to the AquaDuctk. The ship will also feature some fantastic dining opportunities for the whole family, with restaurants themed to your favorite character, scenes,s and music from Frozen and Marvel, and even a Star Wars lounge area!

Do you feel comfortable sailing on cruise ships right now? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!