Disney Delays Maiden Voyage of New Cruise Ship, Cancels Reservations

Disney has just delayed the maiden voyage of its newest cruise ship.

According to a tweet from theme Park reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) the newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line has been delayed:

NEW: The Disney Wish has been delayed a month – impacting the first 12 sailings. The maiden voyage has moved from June 9 to July 14 (guests will be auto-booked on the new voyage). The 12 sailings: 6/9, 6/14 (DVC), 6/17, 6/20, 6/24, 6/27, 7/1, 7/4, 7/8, 7/11, 7/15, 7/18

NEW: The Disney Wish has been delayed a month – impacting the first 12 sailings. The maiden voyage has moved from June 9 to July 14 (guests will be auto-booked on the new voyage). The 12 sailings:

6/9, 6/14 (DVC), 6/17, 6/20, 6/24, 6/27, 7/1, 7/4, 7/8, 7/11, 7/15, 7/18 pic.twitter.com/TsOsmtWLUE — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 3, 2022

As you can see, the new maiden voyage has been delayed an entire month and will take place on July 14th now instead of June 9th This will affect a total of 12 voyages that were already booked by Guests eager to experience the new ship. We do not know the exact reason the new ship was delayed.

The cruise line industry as a whole has had a rough few years with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the CDC warned against cruise vacations of any kind due to the outbreak in COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant. However, the U.S. CDC recently commended the cruise line industry as a whole on how well it has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic recently, with CDC leaders and experts fully expecting the Conditional Sail Act to expire in January 15th.

While this outlook is good news, the CDC still recommends people be cautious about embarking on cruises as the infamous Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States. According to the CDC, there has recently been a 30-fold increase in COVID-19 cases onboard cruise ships in the last two weeks, so cruise lines are most likely to continue following the Conditional Sail Order of their own volition Find out more on Disney Cruise Line’s vaccine policy below:

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This is a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and older. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

The Disney Wish will be the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, joining the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. More on the Disney Wish below:

Did you have an upcoming Disney Cruise Line vacation booked with the new Disney Wish? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to set sail on one of Disney Cruise Line’s ships — Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, or the soon-to-be Disney Wish, but need help planning your magical vacation, don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends at Academy Travel who will be with you every step of the way. Start planning today by clicking here.