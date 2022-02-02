Fans Angry After Guest Finds Dog Left In Car At Disney Parking Garage

When people think of the Disney Parks and Resorts, they often imagine the perfect vacation filled with fun and magical memories. With so many fun and iconic attractions as well as incredible dining options, most of the time this is the case. But sometimes things can go wrong.

Sometimes Guests can experience unfortunate situations like a ride breakdown, getting stuck in an elevator, or even a fight in the middle of Main Street U.S.A. While rare, these issues can come up and disrupt an otherwise perfect vacation. Sometimes, however, Guests witness a dangerous situation unfold due to other Guests which is exactly what happened with one Guest.

A recent Reddit post detailed one Disneyland Guest’s experience of witnessing a dog left in a car while the owner was in the Parks. See the full post from u/Torrieegracee below:

To whoever parked on the top of the parking garage and left a dog in the car, you should be ashamed. I really hope you went back to the car before fireworks 🙁

Many ran to the comments to discuss the unfortunate situation. User u/MooShoo20 said:

I hope you called security.

User u/WerkQueen commented about how awful this is:

That’s awful. I cannot imagine leaving a pet in the car. Ugh.

User u/mabelpenners asked how this got past Disneyland security:

There were fireworks last night (tuesday) for the after dark sweethearts event. How did this get past security and the folks who direct you to your parking spot?? I would’ve reported it!!

The Guest who spotted the dog and made the post clarified that they did inform security about the dog left in the car so we can only hope the situation was dealt with properly. It is imporant to note that Disneyland’s Kennel is currently closed. Guests are able to bring in animals but only after meeting certain requirements. More on that below from Disneyland’s website:

A service animal that is trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability are certainly welcome to visit The Happiest Place on Earth. There may be some limitations on where the animal can go, for their own safety, but please feel free to check with a Cast Member at any attraction to see if they have Rider Switch or a portable kennel option while you ride. Outside of service animals, unfortunately regular pets are not allowed in Disneyland Park. There is a kennel onsite for pets that are not service dogs to spend the day, while their owners enjoy Disneyland Resort. The Disneyland Resort Kennel Club opens 30 minutes prior to the earliest park opening time and typically closes 30 minutes after the latest park closing time. Please note that you are unable to make advanced reservations for the kennel and it functions on a first come, first serve basis.

