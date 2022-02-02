Disney Castle Left Covered After Huge Snowfall

Nothing is as magical as the Disney Parks and Resorts. From Walt Disney World and Disneyland to the international Disney Parks, a vacation at any of them is sure to be magical. One thing that can make these trips even more magical is if you’re lucky enough to get to see it snow.

While it’s a long shot to see snow in Disneyland and Walt Disney World due to them being in Southern California and Orlando respectively, at the international Parks snow is a lot more common.

A recent video posted to Twitter showed how beautiful Tokyo Disney’s Castle is during a big snowfall. See the full video from @mickeymania1988 below:

約3週間前に撮影、ビーストキャッスル

This isn’t the first time we’ve written about it snowing in the Disney Parks, we recently got to see snow completely cover Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disney Resort as well.

The Tokyo Disney Resort recently announced that Easter festivities would return to the Park this year. Here Guests can experience a ton of fun activities and celebrations. More on that below:

At Tokyo DisneySea, guests will be able to enjoy colorful decorations and paintings inspired by springtime flowers and animals at Via Paperino in Mediterranean Harbor from April 1 to June 30. In addition, merchandise items themed to spring at Tokyo Disney Resort will be offered. Also perfect for spring will be the cherry blossom-themed menu items at restaurants offering “Seasonal Taste Selections” in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea. It is also important to note that Guests will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise during this time. More on that below:

Special merchandise and menu items will be available from March 31.

The available merchandise and menu items may change without notice. In addition, depending on the circumstances, special merchandise and menu items may sell out or be discontinued during the event, or continue to be available after the event period ends.

Merchandise items with designs of Mickey Mouse and the Disney friends enjoying Easter, and items themed to spring at Tokyo Disney Resort, will be available at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters is presented by FUJIFILM Corporation

Have you ever been to Disney while it was snowing? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!