Beloved Disney Attraction Runs Again After Nearly 5 Years of Silence

We have good news for fans of the iconic Disney World Railroad!

With so many rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, it’s hard to pick a favorite. From the thrilling Space Mountain, classic Splash Mountain and iconic “it’s a small world” Disney World is truly a magical place filled with fan-favorite attractions.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, one of the most-beloved attractions has been closed for almost five years after shutting down in December of 2018, however, with no confirmed date on its return. Recently, one Guest spotted the Walt Disney World Railroad being tested after this multi-year long hiatus.

See the full post on Twitter from @DisneyfiedAsh below:

Saw the train testing at Magic Kingdom today and my soul left my body 🪦 pic.twitter.com/R6UyJqX3HX — Disneyfied Ash (@DisneyfiedAsh) February 1, 2022

While no dates have been revealed yet by Disney on the official reopening of this beloved attraction, with it being tested, we can only hope it’s soon! Many have assumed that the train would be shut down until TRON Lightcycle/Run opened due to construction, however that is not confirmed.

More on the Walt Disney World Railroad

All Aboard! Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle as you travel aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.Take your seat on 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park! Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations: Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Walt’s Lifelong Passion A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

Have you missed the train at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

