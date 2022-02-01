Disney Guest Claims There Is No “Slow Season” Anymore as Crowds Rage

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences on earth.

Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are many incredible rides and attractions that will leave you feeling like you’re immersed in the magic.

However, one of the most difficult parts of planning a trip to the Disney Parks is knowing when to go to “beat the crowds.”

There once was a time at Walt Disney World Resort that many Guests referred to as the “slow season.” This typically took place in January following the holidays and into a portion of February, excluding President’s Day Weekend, before the spring break crowds would arrive. From the spring through much of the summer, the Disney Parks would be busy until getting an ever-so-slight slight break in the fall before ramping back up again for the Holiday season.

However, many have begun to notice that no matter what time of year they go now, it seems that the crowds are present in a big way.

TikTok user @peaceinmagic recently posted a video where we can see crowds gathered for a parade at Magic Kingdom. While the area they are sitting in is without people, it’s clear that the crowds were present and the user claims that Disney “doesn’t have a slow season anymore.”

Yep. Not anymore! #disney #disneycreator #disneyworld

While there have been times where crowds seem sparse, the overarching theme from Disney Guests has been that more times than not, crowds have been at high levels.

Inside the Magic was recently in the Disney Parks and can confirm that wait times were skyrocketing and that crowds were still very much prevalent, even if January has been considered a slower season in the past. Lines to just grab a bite to eat at the current EPCOT Festival of the Arts have been normalized to be upwards of 20 minutes, in our recent experience.

Disney World previously introduced Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane services that allows Guests to pay extra to book reservations for rides and skip the regular standby queue.

When do you think is the best time to visit Disney World? Let us know in the comments.

