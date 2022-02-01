Disney Covers Iconic Attraction as Year Long Shut Down Prevails

At Disneyland Paris, we have seen a ton of rides go under refurbishment. With the 30th anniversary celebrations only a month away at this point, Disneyland Paris has been doing their best to ensure that everything from the streets of Fantasyland to Sleeping Beauty Castle is in tip-top shape and ready to go.

During the month of February, the following attractions will remain shut down:

Crush’s Coaster : 1st – 4th

La Taniere du Dragon : 1st – 28th

“it’s a Small World” : 1st – 28th

Lancelot’s Carrousel : 1st – 4th

Pirates of the Caribbean : 1st – 4th

Thunder Mesa riverboats : 19th – 28th

Les Mysteres du Nautilus : 1st – 28th

Some of these attractions will reopen within the month, however, others will not. “it’s a small world” is currently closed down through to 2023 for a year long refurbishment. The ride shut down on November 29 and has not set a reopening date as of yet. PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) shared that more scaffolding has gone up on the attraction facade, and as we can see, skrim has gone up to cover the already construction wall covered ride.

More scaffolding on the facade of It’s A Small World in Fantasyland.

🌍 More scaffolding on the facade of It’s A Small World in Fantasyland. #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/SQ7QN5Tqju — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) February 1, 2022

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as:

‘it’s a small world’: The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour hosted by the children of the world. From a colourful dock, climb aboard a cosy boat and set sail along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a 10-minute journey. Amid a vibrant, multi-coloured backdrop exquisitely crafted out of papier-mâché, glitter and fabric, behold a cast of almost 300 traditionally dressed dolls from nearly every corner of the globe sing a simple song in their native language about universal harmony and dance. Travel to all 7 continents and, by journey’s end, see for yourself that it truly is a small world after all.

