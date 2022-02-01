Disney Dramatically Drops Cost of Controversial FastPass System

Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access.

Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access. Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

When the prices for Premier Access debuted, many were shocked at the cost of them, much like Disneylanders were surprised to see Rise of the Resistance sell for $20.00 per person, the cost of Disney Genie+ as a whole. Then, after Halloween, the costs went down due to the lull between the spooky holidays and the winter ones. Below were the costs of the attractions:

Autopia: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Peter Pan’s Flight: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Big Thunder Mountain: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Then we saw the prices increase. For example, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain then costed €18, which is approximately $20 USD. Now we can see that although several attractions have been added as well as costs have gone up compared to the previously lowered amounts, they are now much lower than the Christmas season Premier Access prices.

Autopia: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €9 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €13 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Peter Pan’s Flight: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Big Thunder Mountain: €13 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €13 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Orbitron: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

Phantom Manor: €5 per Guest (which equals nearly $6)

When Premier Access first launched, Disney did state that the pricing will vary depending on popularity. For example, more popular and E-ticket attractions may cost more than those rides that do not typically have a long line or such high demand. They also stated that the prices for each attraction may change depending on what the time of year is. For example, if you visit Disneyland Paris during the peak seasons, Premier Access may cost more.

The Disneyland Paris website currently states:

From 5 August, turbo-charge your day with Disney Premier Access! Got the need for speed? Disney Premier Access is a paid service that gives you speedy access to some of our most popular attractions thanks to a dedicated fast lane.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think about the Premier Access costs at Disneyland Paris?

