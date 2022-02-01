Disney Guests Left Unimpressed With Disney Genie+ Changes

Walt Disney World Resort Guests have mixed opinions on the Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services to say the least.

Recently, we reported that the Walt Disney World app had been updated to now include a linking code feature. This means that Guests who travel with a party, whether that be family or friends, can now easily link their accounts to book Disney Genie+, lightning lane, and dining reservations using a simple QR code.

While some Disney Guests found the linking code to make things more convenient, others were left unimpressed by the service change.

Reader Nerak posted on the Inside the Magic Facebook page that the code would make things more difficult.

So I have to scan a code every time now? I had no problem linking my party before Related: Cast Member Speaks Out, Defends Disney Genie+

Erich echoed some of those same sentiments.

Yeah, but what if you just want to go to a theme park and have a fun time without having to have your face buried in a phone the entire time? Just wait in lines? Sure. Just sort of lame creating a system that demands that we all focus on our phones rather than being in the moment. I’d like to go to parks to put my phone away and try to forget everything else.

Darren said they preferred the Universal Orlando Express system over Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

Best thing they could do with this garbage is to scrap it & hire someone who actually enjoys going to the parks to come up with a real solution, or better yet, steal the one used by Universal.

John also agreed with Darren.

Disney just doesn’t get it….parks guest don’t want Genie, and any extra planning when on vacation. May be the locals like it, may be not. If Disney is after more money for its park rides, than they need to implement Universal’s express pass, vacationers will be happy but locals may not!

Maryl suggested that Disney Genie+ has caused standby lines to increase and that they should double the price for the service instead.

The Genie + has caused the standby lanes to become way to long and barely move. I think they sell way to many time slots for Genie.

Since it’s just a money grab from Disney – my suggestion is to double the price and cut the number of times slots in half. That way the lines would move and all guests will be happier.

Many Disney Park Guests have been upset that they haven’t been able to book the attractions they’ve wanted to get reservations and some have noted inflated wait times on rides. Others have reported problems and glitches within the app and on Disney Genie’s opening day at Disneyland Resort, the feature crashed.

More About Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane

Disney Parks describes Genie+ like this:

For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.

At Walt Disney World Resort, the attractions that are available through Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane include:

Magic Kingdom

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Experiences include*:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

“it’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

See Mickey at Town Square Theater

See Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

See Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

EPCOT

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Frozen Ever After

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE – Green

Mission: SPACE – Orange

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Experiences include*:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Junior Play & Dance!

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™

Toy Story Mania!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Avatar Flight of Passage

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

Feathered Friends in Flight!

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Naʻvi River Journey

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

What do you think of this Disney Genie+ change at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!

