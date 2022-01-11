Iconic Character Meet and Greet Returns to Disney Park

Every single Disney Park is magical, but one is about to get even better!

Everyone knows all of the Disney Parks offer incredible rides like Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and “it’s a small world,” as well as world-class dining and entertainment options. One of the most popular things to do at the Disney Parks, however, is meeting characters at all of the meets and greet spots, and one Disney Park just announced the long-awaited return of two of the most iconic Disney characters ever.

For decades, Mickey and Minnie Mouse have greeted Guests at the entrance to Tokyo Disneyland, making sure Guests have a great start to their day. This character greeting proved to be insanely popular, with lines to meet them often reaching multiple hours. Now, after three years without them, Mickey and Minnie will finally return to Tokyo Disneyland’s entrance.

According to Tokyo Disneyland’s official website, the character meets and greet will return starting January 17 and can be found on the Main Street House side of the entrance plaza to the Resort. The meet and greet were closed in 2019 due to a refurbishment around the entrance and then was not able to open due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Disney Parks and Resorts continue to combat CODI-19 and keep Guests safe, many are seeing issues starting to pile up. Many Guests are reporting dirtier Parks, more ride breakdowns, and just a generally less-enjoyable experience than what was offered before. Many Guests are even blaming part of the COVID-19 spread on Disney’s confusing reservation systems. Many also have an issue with Disney’s new Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems, citing a confusing layout and an overly expensive system.

Tokyo Disneyland recently undergone its biggest expansion to the Park since its opening, adding attractions and lands based on Beauty and the Beast and Big Hero Six (2014). See more below:

A World of Dreams and Magic Await You! Step into the area themed to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast film, and visit

Fantasyland Forest Theatre, the first indoor theater at Tokyo Disneyland.

Or experience The Happy Ride with Baymax, the world’s first attraction

themed to the Disney film Big Hero 6 (released in Japan as Baymax).

Guests will also be able to meet Minnie Mouse in her very

own greeting facility at Minnie’s Style Studio.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disneyland? Did you miss seeing Mickey and Minnie at this Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!