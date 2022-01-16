Massive Snowfall Overtakes Disney Park

With state-of-the-art attractions, world-class dining, and beautiful theming, all of the Disney Parks from Disneyland to Walt Disney World are truly beautiful and magical places to spend a vacation. With how special these places are to Guests, it’s hard to imagine them getting any more special, but with the Tokyo Disney Resort recently, Guests were awestruck when a huge snowfall took over the Park.

We covered how beautiful Tokyo Disneyland is when it snows, recently leaving Splash Mountain empty. Now, thanks to pictures provided by @kimi_ckey0521 on Twitter, we can see just how beautiful the entire Tokyo Disney Resort is when it snows. Check out the pictures below:

縦に切り取るディズニーの雪景色

As you can see, Tokyo Disneyland looks absolutely amazing when it snows, leaving rides like the Tower of Terror and the Tokyo DisneySea Castle completely covered. Seeing pictures like this make us really wish Walt Disney World and Disneyland werent located in places where it always seems to be hot and sunny.

It’s been a rough time for the international Disney Parks and Resorts, with some of them closing or canceling events recently due to COVID-19. Disneyland Paris’ New Year’s Eve Party had to be completely canceled and Hong Kong Disneyland just closed for at least two weeks, leaving many wondering if the U.S. Parks and Resorts are next on the list for closures.

However, for Guests visiting the U.S. Disney Parks this year, there is a whole lot to look forward to. EPCOT is currently undergoing a huge transformation, bringing tons of your favorite characters into the Park like a Moana-themed attraction to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. At Magic Kingdom, Guests can look forward to the new TRON roller coaster right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. At Disneyland, Guests can anticipate Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to the Resort just like the one in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Have you ever been to Disney while it snowed? Have you ever been to Tokyo Disneyland or DisneySea? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!