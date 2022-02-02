Disney Reveals Details For Exclusive Tour Of Walt Disney’s Hometown

Disney has just revealed some exciting info regarding the upcoming tour of Walt Disney’s hometown!

There are hardly any names more recognizable or infamous than Walt Disney. Fans nowadays associate the word “Disney” with iconic movies, shows, entertainment, theme parks, cruise ships, and in general, the “ideal vacation”. The Walt Disney Company likes to honor and celebrate the life of Walt Disney often, attributing him in all of the Disney Parks and Resorts as well as other ways. Recently, we just learned some exciting information for those looking to brush up on their Walt Disney history.

Disney is now offering D23 Gold Members the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri on a “one of a kind” day-trip. More on the event below:

Of all the fantastic places that inspired Walt Disney’s storied career, Marceline, Missouri, was at the forefront. “I’m glad I’m a small-town boy, and I’m glad Marceline was my town,” he once said. D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is proud to invite D23 Gold Members back to Walt’s boyhood hometown for a one-of-a-kind experience, exploring the Walt Disney Hometown Museum, visiting Walt Disney Elementary School, strolling down Marceline’s own “Main Street, U.S.A.,” and even a special dinner reception outside Walt’s former family farm! For this D23-exclusive day trip, The Official Disney Fan Club is thrilled to host a magical, one-of-a-kind experience that will begin at the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, with a light continental-style breakfast before boarding a motorcoach to Marceline. During the approximately 100-mile trip, several pieces of curated content will be shared to fully prepare you for the story that will unfold when in Marceline. Upon arriving in Marceline, Guests will receive a warm welcome from the residents of the city before being ushered into the local community center for a special presentation from those who know Walt’s Marceline best. The day will feature a specially created scavenger hunt so you can fully be fully immersed in Walt’s Main Street, U.S.A. Location highlights include the Walt Disney Hometown Museum in the town’s train station, Marceline Post Office, a visit to the children’s auto ride originally donated by Walt and Roy from Disneyland in the mid-1960s, the Walt Disney Elementary School, which features Disney character murals designed by Disney Legend Bob Moore, and many other special locations. Lunch will be provided. As evening approaches, Guests will be transported to Walt Disney’s family farm for a very special reception near his iconic childhood home. We’ll begin with our own Pollyanna-inspired “Bazaar” filled with games and refreshments, followed by hometown dinner with all the fixins as you enjoy live music while mingling with fellow D23 Members and Disney Guests. “Everything connected with Marceline was a thrill to us,” Walt once said, and we know that the same will be true for our D23 Members. Whether this is your first visit or a homecoming, it will be a special occasion of summer magic that will inspire all, just as it did for Walt so many years ago.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 8th at 10:00 am PST. Tickets are $350 per person and can be purchased on the D23 website. ALl Guests are required to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks when indoors at all times.

