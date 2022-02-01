Disney Guests Trapped In Resort Elevator, Offered Mickey Stickers as Apology

While a trip to Disney may sound like the perfect vacation, sometimes things can go wrong.

From ride breakdowns and evacuations to Disney Guests fighting in the middle of Main Street U.S.A., Disney can sometimes face big issues for both Cast Members and Guests. Recently, one Guest shared a video of them getting stuck in an elevator at the Disneyland Resort.

No one wants to get trapped in an elevator, especially after a long day at the Disneyland Parks, but unfortunately, things like this can happen. One Guest (@arihair26) shared their experience on TikTok which you can check out below:

watch till the end to hear the workers offer my mom a mickey sticker😭 i cant #fyp #disneyland #stuckinanelevator #foryou #foryoupage

@arihair26

watch till the end to hear the workers offer my mom a mickey sticker😭 i cant #fyp #disneyland #stuckinanelevator #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Mad at Disney – Dario D’Aversa

As shown in the video, the Guests were stuck in an elevator near the parking garage at Disneyland. The Guests claim in the video that they were stuck for at least 40 minutes in the cramped space, long enough to freak anyone out. Once they finally escaped, a few Cast Members and security guards can be seen waiting for them to exit the elevator. One of the Cast Members offers the Guests a Mickey Mouse sticker to which the Guest says, “I don’t want a Mickey sticker I was like freaking the **** out!”.

No one can blame the Guests for being scared and freaked out after getting stuck in an elevator for nearly an hour but it’s good to know Disney was able to work with the Guests and get them out. Usually, issues with Resort and Park elevators don’t happen (unless you’re on The Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror!) so it’s not something you should worry about when spending your vacation at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

While staying at Disneyland, Guests can either reside at The Disneyland Hotel, The Grand Californian Resort and Spa, or, Paradise Pier!

Have you ever been stuck in an elevator at Disney? Let us know what happened in the comments below!

