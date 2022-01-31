‘Frozen’ Actress Apologies After Unexpected Sex Scene Airs In New Show

Kristen Bell, known for lending her voice to Anna from Disney’s animated films, Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019), is now apologizing to fans after her new Netflix show debuted as it had a very unexpected sex scene.

Bell‘s new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window just hit the streaming service this weekend and is already considered the number one most watched in the United States. If you are not familiar, the new series is described as:

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Fans have been binging The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ever since it first debuted, with many sharing their opinions to social media. While most are praising the actress and the new Netflix series, some are a bit horrified with one of the scenes.

If you’ve watched the show, you probably can guess the scene in reference is the graphic sex scene. In fact, one viewer Tweeted that they had to watch the scene with their mom and girlfriend in the same room:

Just watched Kristen Bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…

just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room… — Eric (@NinosGoodTimes) January 30, 2022

Kristen Bell herself saw the Tweet and chimed in herself, apologizing for the awkwardness — but not before laughing about the situation first. She wrote:

Hahahahaha sorry dude.

Hahahahaha sorry dude — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) January 30, 2022

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming now on Netflix, but let this be your warning — be careful who you watch this series with. Don’t be like Eric or else you’ll get stuck watching an awkward sex scene with your mom in the room.

Bell has been in the news lately due to a controversial photo shared to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station‘s Instagram page.

Bell, who has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement, and she and her husband, Dax Shepard, have publicly stated they promise to raise their daughters to be anti-racist, was seen posing with two police officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The controversy sparked because according to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has been “accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts” as well as racist behavior.

Have you seen Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window? Let us know in the comments below.