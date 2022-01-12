‘Frozen’ Star Under Fire as Newly Taken Photos Surface

Kristen Bell, known for lending her voice to Anna from Disney’s animated films, Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019), is now under fire after taking photos with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The official Instagram of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station shared two photos of Kristen Bell visiting the station, along with the caption:

Today, we had the absolute pleasure of meeting @kristenanniebell, who was hands down, the kindest human ever. There truly never is a dull moment at Lancaster! #LASD #AV411 #myherowearsabadge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LASD Lancaster Sheriff’s (@lasdlan)

So why exactly is the Frozen actress under fire? For starters, Bell has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, she and her husband, Dax Shepard, have publicly stated they promise to raise their daughters to be anti-racist.

Additionally, Bell has co-authored the New York Times Best Seller children’s book titled The World Needs More Purple People, which was released to help children understand the differences among people and how to find common ground.

Well, according to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has been “accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts” as well as racist behavior.

Many have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment in Kristen Bell supporting the department, especially after she has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and co-wrote The World Needs More Purple People.

People’s City Council – Los Angeles Tweeted:

Wow this sucks so much @KristenBell. Taking pictures with deputy gang members 👎👎👎 #LASDgangs

Wow this sucks so much @KristenBell. Taking pictures with deputy gang members 👎👎👎 #LASDgangs https://t.co/RcnouCywEV — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 22, 2021

And LA’s Jolly Leslie Knope Tweeted:

Hey @KristenBell did you tweet #blacklivesmatter cuz this ain’t it 🤮

Twitter user beguiling bug also chimed in, writing:

landlord celebrities will post about juneteenth but at the end of the day their allies are the cops that protect their property at the expense of human life

landlord celebrities will post about juneteenth but at the end of the day their allies are the cops that protect their property at the expense of human life pic.twitter.com/pU6gPaFXhv — beguiling bug 🚲 (@runolgarun) November 22, 2021

At this time, Kristen Bell has not commented on the backlash. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to a rep for Bell for comment.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get information on this situation.

What do you think of Kristen Bell taking photos with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department? Let us know in the comments below.