Disney Fans Defend Kristen Bell As Others Complain About the Netflix Sex Scene

Kristen Bell, known for lending her voice to Anna from Disney’s animated films, Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019), has just debuted her latest project — a Netflix show called The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Bell‘s new Netflix series hit the streaming service this past weekend and is already considered the number one most watched in the United States. Fans have been binging The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ever since it first debuted, with many sharing their opinions to social media, most of which are praising the Frozen actress.

If you are not familiar, the new series is described as:

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

If you have seen the show, you are probably aware of the famous sex scene that many are a bit horrified by. In fact, one viewer Tweeted to Bell explaining he had to awkwardly sit through it with his mom and girlfriend in the same room — to which Bell apologized, but not without letting out a good laugh first.

Now, many Disney fans are coming to Bell’s defense, saying her new Netflix show is amazing and she shouldn’t apologize for anything.

Inside the Magic fan Alissa H. commented:

Apologize for what🤨, she’s not an exclusively Disney actress

And another ITM reader Tara L. said:

Apologize for what!? Check the TV rating before you watch anything or just stay a prude. That scene was

Dorothy S., who follows Inside the Magic on Facebook, chimed in:

If she filmed it how was it unexpected… Also just because she voices a Disney princess doesn’t mean she has to act like one all the time

ITM reader Jennifer D. pointed out the rating of the show, writing:

Rated MA for a reason. She’s a lil firecracker and a diverse actress. I love when people get shocked like this. Don’t watch MA with your mom if you are gonna get embarrassed?

And lastly, Jenna A. simply said:

Leave Anna alone

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming now on Netflix.

Bell has been in the news lately due to a controversial photo shared to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station‘s Instagram page.

Bell, who has publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement, and she and her husband, Dax Shepard, have publicly stated they promise to raise their daughters to be anti-racist, was seen posing with two police officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The controversy sparked because according to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has been “accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts” as well as racist behavior.

Have you seen Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window? Let us know in the comments below.