Kristen Bell Forbade Husband Dax Shepard Of Seeing Her New Show In Advance

Kristen Bell, known for her roles in Frozen (2013), Frozen 2 (2019), Veronica Mars (2003), and The Good Place (2016), is now starring in a brand-new Netflix series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022).

The show just debuted on the streaming service this past weekend and fans have been flooding social media ever since, praising the Frozen actress. The show is full of surprises, even for Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, who wasn’t allowed to watch the show prior to its debut, according to Bell herself.

Bell‘s new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window just hit the streaming service this weekend and is already considered the number one most watched in the United States. If you are not familiar, the new series is described as:

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Fans have been binging The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window as the element of surprise is something that has many hooked. Well, that element of surprise is something that even Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, had to wait for as Bell told ET she didn’t want Shepard to experience the show with any spoilers — and that he had to wait for it to hit Netflix just like everyone else.

She said:

“I didn’t let him see any of this. He didn’t read any of it because I want him to be able to watch it and have all the surprises as an audience member.”

Bell and her husband are often looked at as couple goals, having gone through personal obstacles together and raising a beautiful family. The two have publicly stated they promise to raise their daughters to be anti-racist and have publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. However, Bell was in the news recently as a controversial photo shared to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station‘s Instagram page surfaced.

Bell was seen posing with two police officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, which sparked controversy because according to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has been “accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts” as well as racist behavior.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard currently host a game show together on NBC called Family Game Night.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming now on Netflix, but be warned that many are surprised by one scene in particular — a sex scene that one viewer ended up awkwardly watching with his mom in the same room.

