“Kristen Bell Deserves Better,” Fans Decry Online Backlash as Absurd

Recently, we shared that Frozen actress Kristen Bell — she voices Anna to Idina Menzel’s Elsa in the popular Disney franchise — came under fire for taking photos with officers at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Many fans online were not happy about the situation, as the law enforcement office has seemingly faced controversy for a variety of issues, including — per a Los Angeles Times report — racist overtones and “glorifying violence.” The Times went on to note that certain deputies are “gang-like.”

Previously, Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, have noted that their daughters, Delta and Lincoln, will be raised with anti-racist values. The Family Game Night! hosts have also supported the Black Lives Matter movement, along with numerous other celebrities like Star Wars sequel trilogy alum John Boyega.

Now, Bell’s supporters are coming out in full force to support the Veronica Mars alum.

Vivi backed the actress in the comments of a one of the original posts bashing her:

This is absurd… all cops are not bad… and no one ever researches people before taking selfie’s or pictures with someone.. the fact that this tweet is trying to place unwarranted hate or blame on @KristenBell is just sad. She deserves better…

Melanie Bush wrote:

Thank you @KristenBell for being kind to everyone!

Twitter user Linda Mitchell expressed pride in Bell:

So nice to see role models for young kids supporting our community helpers & law keepers! Thank you @Kristenbell

Janeen Butcher is another Bell supporter who thinks the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star did the right thing by showing up to take photos at the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department:

I think it’s great she did it. Not all police are bad. Are all BLM rioting hooligans? That’s called “lumping everyone into the same basket” and not what America stands for. If you don’t like it – simply shut up and move [on]!

Todd went so far as to slam the people who are speaking out against Bell:

Oh well. People don’t care about your fake outrage. Most Police Officers are good people. If you let the decisions of a few bad ones sway your total opinion then you have not the ability to be objected or think clearly. Seek help.

At the time of publication, the actress has not issued her own statement regarding the situation. Bell currently has three projects in the works, including new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, in which she ironically plays a character named Anna.

