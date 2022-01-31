Disney Accidentally Leaves Backstage Door Open, Reveals Costume Storage

One of the most magical portions of a trip to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort is meeting characters that we see in our beloved Disney movies and shows.

From Mickey Mouse and his friends, Disney princesses, famous Pixar stars, and everything in between, Disney characters really bring the magic to life for Guests as they make their way around the Parks.

While Disney Cast Members do an excellent job of maintaining the magic and giving Guests an experience that they will never forget, sometimes things happen that give Guests a peek “behind the curtain.”

Warning: The following video shows backstage areas that Disneyland Resort Guests are not allowed access to, which may ruin the magic for some.

TikTok user @brydisney recently posted a video at Disneyland Resort in which we can see a door on a lower level has been left open. Spotted inside the room is Mr. & Mrs. Incredible, well at least their heads.

Spotted. Mr and Mrs Incredible. Hanging around. #Disneyland #DisneyParks #DisneylandResort #Pixar #Encanto #Bruno #WeDontTalkAboutBruno #California

This room, which is obviously off-limits to Guests at Disneyland Resort, seems to be a storage facility for character costumes and with the door left open, Guests got a clear view of the masks hanging on the shelves. This is not something that often happens as the area is typically restricted to Guests. Please note that Guests should never trespass to backstage areas, as that is against the rules and regulations of the Park. Doing so can have you kicked out for the day, or banned for life in some cases.

What do you think of this funny video? Let us know in the comments below.

