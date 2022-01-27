Disney Announces Splash Mountain Will Soon Reopen After Refurbishment Closure

Disneyland Resort is home to some of the most iconic attractions in the world.

However, one of the most popular attractions found at Disneyland Park has been closed for several weeks.

Disney previously announced that Splash Mountain would be closing on January 10 for refurbishments. While many Disney fans were hoping this refurbishment would mean a retheme to Princess and the Frog (2009), as has been the longstanding expectation for the future of the ride, that will not be the case.

Disney announced that the ride would reopen on March 7, 2022, which would confirm no major retheme happening this time around. Disney typically closes Splash Mountain around January and February as a way to undergo scheduled annual maintenance during the time of year in which the attraction is at its lowest popularity.

Disneyland describes the attraction as:

A Hare-Raising Adventure

Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.” Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown! You Will Get Wet!

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

A Splash of History

Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.

Over at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Splash Mountain closed for a temporary refurbishment on January 10 as well, but is expected to open nearly a full month earlier on February 11.

Do you want to see Disney retheme Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog?

