Guests Stuck in Darkness “For An Hour” After Disney Attraction Breaks

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are filled to the brim with fun and exciting rides and magical experiences. But even at the Disney Parks, things don’t always go perfect.

From unhappy Guests to bad food, sometimes Guests can have a bad experience at the Disney Parks and Resorts. Sometimes, even rides can break down and malfunction, leaving Guests stuck and forced to evacuate in some cases.

A recent video posted to TikTok captured the moments Guests were stuck for an hour in the dark on this thrilling ride. See the full video from @ashlandmackenziebelow:

we were stuck sitting in the dark for an hour tho😭😭 #disneyland

As shown in the video, Guests reported that they were stuck in the dark on the Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland for an hour until the ride was forced to evacuate. While disappointing, they did claim to get free FastPasses for other rides because of this inconvenience.

Have you ever been stuck on a Disney ride before? Let us know in the comments below!

