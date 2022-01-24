Disney Reveals Concept For “Club 33-Style” Magic Key Lounge

Disney just revealed some exciting news for members of its Magic Key program!

Both Walt Disney Imagineering and the crew at Disneyland began work today in Southern California on a renovation of the Magic Key Terrace at Disney California Adventure that is expected to be completed in late spring. The terrace will remain open during the renovation, which is expected to be completed in late spring.

Once open, the updated version of the terrace will become an exclusive space for Disneyland Magic Key holders similar to the exclusive Club 33 or the 1901 Lounge. The space will feature all new furniture, lighting, tile, beautiful stained glass, and wall murals.

When asked about the project, Walt Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine said:

“When we started our Magic Key program, the park decided that it would be a really great thing to have a location for them that they could call their own, kind of like Club 33 has their own location. Now the Magic Key members have the same thing which is really wonderful.”

Irvine went on to say:

“But the upstairs was never really finished to a point where it had a good story with a compelling look to it. So, with a lot of research, we came up with the story of an old California hacienda that had all the beauty of heavy wooden beams, colorful Spanish tile, and terracotta floors and built on that. It’s very much meant for sitting and chatting about your day, sharing photos, and really enjoying the space and not feeling rushed.”

Disney’s Magic Key program allows Guests exclusive access and dates for their trip to Disneyland. These passes range from $400 to $1,400. More on Disneyland’s Magic Key program below:

When you’re a Magic Key holder, Disneyland is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond. You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks. Magic Key Details This new Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks where you’ll make memories visit after visit. Choose a Magic Key pass featuring a variety of admission days, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food & beverages and merchandise. You can select the Magic Key pass that’s of most value to you.

