Disney Moving Select “Character Sightings” To Paid Genie+ Service

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it seems as though all Disney Parks and Resorts are constantly changing. From closures to updated mask policies, it can be quite confusing to be a Guest at the Disney Parks right now. Soon, Disney will make even more changes to some fan-favorite character meet and greets in the Disney Parks.

According to a report from theme park reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter, a few select characters meet and greets are headed to the new Disney Genie and Lightning Lane services in Walt Disney World. See the full tweet from Scott Gustin below:

NEW: Starting this Wed. (Jan 26), four “character sightings” at WDW will be added to Genie+. Magic Kingdom: – Mickey (Town Square Theater) – Cinderella and a visiting Princess (Fairytale Hall) – Tiana and a visiting Princess (Fairytale Hall) DHS: – Olaf (Celebrity Spotlight)

NEW: Starting this Wed. (Jan 26), four "character sightings" at WDW will be added to Genie+. Magic Kingdom:

– Mickey (Town Square Theater)

– Cinderella and a visiting Princess (Fairytale Hall)

– Tiana and a visiting Princess (Fairytale Hall) DHS:

– Olaf (Celebrity Spotlight) pic.twitter.com/04zCCVPGnf — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 24, 2022

As stated in the tweet, several of these “character sightings” will be moving to the Disney Genie system starting Wednesday, January 26. These include Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Tiana in Magic Kingdom as well as Olaf in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Gustin went on to clarify what exactly this meant in another tweet:

A few important notes: – Standby will continue to be offered. – Cinderella (and visiting princess) and Tiana (and visiting princess) will be two separate Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations. – These are *not* temporary additions to Genie+ (like the changes over the holidays).

A few important notes: – Standby will continue to be offered. – Cinderella (and visiting princess) and Tiana (and visiting princess) will be two separate Genie+ Lightning Lane reservations. – These are *not* temporary additions to Genie+ (like the changes over the holidays). — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 24, 2022

Thankfully, a regular stand-by line will still be offered, meaning those who choose to just wait in line without purchasing Disney Genie+ will still be able to experience these meet and greets, it may just take longer.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Will you be visiting any of these characters soon at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!