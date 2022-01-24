Universal Fans Call Out Disney’s COVID-19 Policies, Call It “Scary”

There is no doubt that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected the theme park industry. From both Disneyland and Walt Disney World closing to continuous changes to Universal Studios and Disney Parks alike, the experience when visiting any of these Resorts has changed a lot since 2020.

From new mask policies to vaccinations requirements, Guests have had to change and alter their vacations because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the surge in the new Omicron variant. These changes have stirred a lot of controversies, however, as many Guests do not want to adhere to the new rules and regulations or agree with them in the first place.

Recently, Guests online have been criticizing Disneyland’s rather “lax” policies, in their opinion, compared to the ones found in Universal Studios Hollywood. A TikTok highlighted this and spurred a discussion in the comments. See the full video from @lavenderchailatte below:

user @xoxojulianaa commented:

Yay!! Love using my pass!! Unvaccinated forever

User @xetoile said:

And universal studios…no reservations needed

User @rucobolu had this to say:

I love Disneyland, but they know a lot of their visitors are Karen’s, antivaxers and OC crazy magas, they don’t want to lose any penny!

User @chaoticrattt said:

I love Disney but they need to do this ASAP

User @0_lethal_0 commented:

Literally went to Disneyland and there was hella people without mask sniffing and coughing, I was so scared and ended up with Covid with a mask

Here is Universal Studios Hollywood’s COVID-19 safety requirement:

Per LA County’s Public Health order, all persons ages 5 and older must be prepared to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 24 hours (antigen i.e., “rapid” test) or 48 hours (PCR test) of visit, prior to entry to the theme park. Persons ages 18+ must also show any photo ID. Full COVID-19 vaccination means that a full 14 days have passed since receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or since receipt of a single-dose vaccine (e.g., Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen). Verification will take place when required based on theme park attendance. Children under the age of 5 are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park. At Universal CityWalk, face coverings are required to be worn indoors.

More on Disneyland’s COVID-19 safety requirements for Disney Guests below:

If planning to travel, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/ for current state orders and updated information. Guests who are under isolation or quarantine orders must not enter the Disneyland Resort. By entering the Disneyland Resort, you are confirming that you and all persons in your party are not: Experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at CDC.gov, including: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

In contact with or have been in contact with, someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 10-day quarantine

Under any self-quarantine orders Guests who cannot confirm all of the above criteria must not enter the Disneyland Resort. If at any point during their visit, a Guest does not meet all of the above criteria, they and their traveling party will be required to isolate and may be relocated or asked to leave the property.

Do you think Disneyland needs stronger COVID-19 safety requirements?

