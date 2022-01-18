Universal Guests Forced To Evacuate ‘Jurassic World’ Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood is home to many thrilling attractions that Guests can enjoy.

Guests who visit the Park have the opportunity to experience many world-renowned attractions including Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, DreamWorks Theatre Starring Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic World: The Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, King Kong 360 3-D, Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, The World-Famous Studio Tour, Transformers: The Ride 3D, and many more.

At times, rides experience malfunctions that can cause memorable experiences for Guests and Team Members.

TikTok user @mattxdude recently posted a video where they were evacuated from Jurassic World: The Ride after allegedly being stuck for more than 30 minutes.

Of course, Universal Studios Team Members safely evacuated the Guests from the ride and got them back to the front of the attraction.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s official description of Jurassic World: The Ride reads:

Prepare yourself for the evolution of Jurassic World – The Ride. Enter an immersive land and come face-to-face with the new Indominus rex as she stalks you through the jungle. Get caught in the fray as she’s confronted by her archrival, the Tyrannosaurus rex, in an epic battle for the ages.

Over at Universal Orlando Resort, Jurassic Park River Adventure is closed for the next couple of weeks for refurbishment, but the new Jurassic World Velocicoaster is open and running at Universal Orlando.

