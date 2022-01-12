Universal Orlando Shuts Down ‘Jurassic Park’ River Adventure

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort this month might be disappointed to find out that one of the most iconic attractions in the Parks has been closed.

Universal Orlando Resort recently closed down Shrek 4-D for good at Universal Studios Florida and Revenge of the Mummy for a lengthy refurbishment that will have the ride unavailable until late summer.

However, refurbishments and closures aren’t exclusive to Universal Studios Florida.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, two attractions have already been temporarily closed without reopening dates in Poseidon’s Fury and the Caro-Seuss-el, which are both undergoing major construction.

Now, a third attraction will make its way to the list.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is now closed for a scheduled temporary refurbishment and won’t reopen until January 29, making this a closure of three full weeks.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Jurassic Park River Adventure reads:

One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. He’s bearing down on you and your only escape from his razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

There have been rumors of a possible re-theme for the popular attraction. Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Jurassic Park River Adventure was recently re-themed to a Jurassic World (2015) ride, given newer technology and a different and updated storyline. However, that is not expected with this refurbishment back in Islands of Adventure.

This, rather, will be scheduled maintenance to take care of ride operations and it’s being done in the midst of the winter when the attraction typically garners its least attention.

While Jurassic Park might be closed during this time, those who visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure will still have plenty more attractions to enjoy including Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and many more.

In addition to the scheduled maintenance happening at Jurassic Park River Adventure two more rides will undergo refurbishments this winter.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls will be closed from January 31 until February 25 and Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will be closed from February 25 until March 18.

Will you miss Jurassic Park River Adventure during your trip to Universal Orlando Resort?