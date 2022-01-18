Universal Attraction Remains Mysteriously Closed For Third-Straight Day

The Hogwarts Express at Universal Orlando Resort is not your everyday train ride.

Unfortunately, Guests who are currently visiting Universal Orlando Resort hoping to pass between Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have had to take the traditional route rather than the popular train.

The Hogwarts Express has been mysteriously closed for nearly three days now and there is not currently an update on its status. Universal Orlando lists its rides that are closed for scheduled refurbishments and the Hogwarts Express is not listed.

There are several rides for Universal Orlando Guests to enjoy within the Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Hogwarts Express reads:

Climb Aboard to Continue the Journey. Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride. Additional restrictions apply.

In addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is currently under construction and could potentially open in 2025.

