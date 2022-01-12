Universal’s Epic Universe Takes Shape as New Construction Picks Up

Universal Orlando Resort fans are counting down the days until the opening on the Epic Universe.

While the theme park does not currently have an official opening date, the latest word is that it will likely be open in 2025 and, after a long pause in development due to COVID, construction has started back and we are finally beginning to see things take shape.

Twitter user @bioreconstruct posted several aerial photos of the construction site and we can see that roads have been added for construction workers and that lands are being excavated.

Aerial look at site prep of lands in Universal’s Epic Universe. Left arrow at a drilling rig. Center arrow at about center of the theme park. Circular site nearby likely to be a fountain show in front of the in park hotel. Right arrow at first concrete forms inside the park.

Running along top of this aerial is work on the Kirkman Rd extension to Universal Blvd (left). Bottom left arrow at work on a road leading to parking. Center arrow at about center of Universal’s Epic Universe.

Aerial overview of Universal’s Epic Universe. Construction activity continues to grow. Fresh sand placed at left, with a drilling rig nearby. First theme park concrete forms at right of a large excavation, at right. Circle at center for a fountain show at in-park hotel.

Aerial look at site of Nintendo land of Universal’s Epic Universe. A drilling rig is at left.

What We Know (and Don’t Know) About The Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than that there will be a Super Nintendo World. While no official rides have been confirmed, the expectation is that we’ll see a Mario Kart-themed ride and something related to Donkey Kong in this world.

In addition, there are widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

Through permits, we also know that Universal Orlando plans to building a Resort that will be located at the back of the Park. This Resort will give Guests their own entrance to the Park, but there has not been any word on what the theming might be.

The last rumor pertaining to this Park is that there will be a land dedicated to DreamWorks. With Shrek 4-D permanently closing at Universal Studios Florida and a rumored Minions attraction taking over the space, it would make sense for Universal to take advantage of its DreamWorks portfolio in the new Park. We do know that Universal is looking to include more DreamWorks in Epic Universe.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed by Universal Orlando but these are some of the speculations and expectations for the all-new Epic Universe when it opens in a few years.

What do you think of these rumors for the Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments.