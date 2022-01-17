Universal Attraction Unexpectedly Experiences Multi-Day Closure

Universal Orlando Resort is home to some of the most thrilling attractions in the world, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Guests from around the world visit Universal Orlando Resort so that they can witness Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

There are several rides for Universal Orlando Guests to enjoy within the Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s in Universal Studios Florida.

But, one of the most popular attractions for both young and old to experience is the Hogwarts Express that runs between the two Parks.

Unfortunately for Guests visiting Universal Orlando recently, the train has been experiencing an unexpected closure.

The Universal Orlando Resort App shows the Hogwarts Express in both the Hogsmeade Station and at King’s Cross Station as closed. This has been the case since yesterday.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Hogwarts Express reads:

Climb Aboard to Continue the Journey. Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride. Additional restrictions apply.

In addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is currently under construction and could potentially open in 2025.

Has the Hogwarts Express closure affected you? Let us know in the comments.